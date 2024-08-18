DAVID NDII reveals how President RUTO will defeat Gen Zs in 2027 and secure a second term





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, has revealed how President William Ruto will beat Generation Zoomers(Gen Zs) during the 2027 presidential election.

In the last two months, Gen Z has protested nationwide, accusing President William Ruto of failing to combat corruption and address the issue of high youth unemployment.

In their digital forums, Gen Zs resolved to undertake massive civic education ahead of the next election to send home the current holders of power who have been accused of advancing oppressive policies.

However, Ndii believes Ruto would beat the awakened youth in their game.

According to the economist, who chairs the Presidential Council of Economic Advisers, the president grasped the script of the young generation and is already working to challenge it and enhance the chances of his political survival after his first term.

Ndii suggested that Ruto's recent tours of the country, disguised as working visits, are a political strategy; the president has visited the Kenyan coast, Mt Kenya, and Western counties in under one month.

"GenZ challenged William Ruto to a political contest. William Ruto pulled the rug from under their feet and is on the ground consolidating his base village to village.

"They are here trolling. then 2027, they start Cherera nonsense," Ndii said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST