We haven’t joined RUTO‘s Government, we only donated talent to assist the president in stabilizing the economy.





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Mombasa County Governor, Abdulswamad Sharif, has insisted that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has not joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, even after five ODM luminaries were named in President William Ruto’s cabinet.

In a statement on Saturday, Nassir, ODM's deputy party leader, asserted that the Raila Odinga-led party had merely 'donated' talent to the government to help stabilize the economy.

The county boss added that the ODM party will continue to criticize the government for its shortcomings.

"The Orange Party is the single best hope for the people of Kenya to check government excesses.

"We have not joined the Kenya Kwanza regime; we have simply donated talent to assist the president in stabilizing the economy of our country.

"But we will continue to call out what is wrong and support what is right without fear or favor," Nassir remarked.

The five ODM luminaries who were appointed to the cabinet are Hassan Joho (Mining CS), John Mbadi (Treasury), Wycliffe Oparanya( Cooperatives and MSMEs CS), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), and Beatrice Moe (East African Affairs CS).

