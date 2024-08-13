What The Media Didn’t Show You: Watch the moment RUTO was booed in Nyamira while giving his usual empty promises! This is embarrassing (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Residents of Nyamira ganged up against President William Ruto and booed him when he was addressing a roadside gathering after visiting the area for a development tour.

Ruto, who was in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and other leaders from the Kisii region, started giving his usual promises while addressing the gathering.

“Tunataka stima ifike kwa nyumba ya kila mtu. Tunaelewana?” Ruto was heard saying in the video shared on X.

However, he faced resistance after the residents booed him and almost cut short his speech.

Ruto’s security team looked a bit tensed as the residents booed him.

The leaders who had accompanied him were seen speaking to each other in low tones as he was being humiliated by the residents.

Watch the video.

What you will never see on TV pic.twitter.com/kFzTS4rKeH — Wesley Kibande (@Wesley_Kibande) August 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.