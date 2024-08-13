Come back home; RUTO has forgiven you for trying to rig his victory in favour of RAILA – SUDI now tells exiled IRENE MASIT





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – President William Ruto’s ally and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has begged former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Irene Masit to return to Kenya after years of living in exile.

Masit fled the country following the disputed 2022 presidential election results, fearing for her life after Ruto allegedly targeted her after being among the IEBC commissioners who wanted to overturn his victory in favour of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the burial of Irene Masit's father, Chirchir Masit, at their home in Chepkorio, Sudi extended an olive branch to the former commissioner, saying Ruto has nothing against her.

"Our sister Irene was on the side of Raila Odinga. If they had succeeded, they could have moved forward together, but we were also there with a strategy.

"Because we are the ones who succeeded, nonetheless Irene is our child," Sudi stated.

"She is not a new person to President William Ruto, to me, and all of us.

"We want to tell Irene wherever she is to pack her belongings and come back home so we can work together.

"She was doing her things that did not succeed. We were also doing ours, but that doesn't mean that we are enemies."

Irene Masit, who was part of the so-called 'Cherera Four' - a group of IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, fled to the United States alongside Cherera and fellow commissioner Justus Nyang'aya after the election.

The group had publicly opposed the election results, leading to tensions and fears for their safety.

Raila confirmed that Masit and the others had left the country due to these concerns.

One member of the group, Justus Wanderi, reportedly remained in Kenya.

Raila, who also spoke at the funeral, conveyed a message from Masit, emphasizing the emotional toll her exile had taken on her family.

"I am bringing messages of condolences from his child Irene Masit," Odinga said.

"I had a very long phone call with Irene yesterday, but we have been talking from time to time. She told me she could not come but asked me to tell you that she is with you at this time of mourning. She would really love to be here with you, but wherever she is, I know she is safe."

The ODM leader further revealed that Irene Masit's absence and the circumstances of her departure from Kenya had deeply affected her father.

"Irene told me that even though her dad's age was too advanced, there were two things that affected him—the first one is Irene's issues and how she left the country," Raila disclosed.

