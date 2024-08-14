It was UHURU who told me to hijack Gen Z protests and join RUTO’s Government – RAILA breaks silence and sets up the former President





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has broken silence regarding former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in his decision to betray Azimio and join the government of President William Ruto following the Gen Z protests.

Speaking at Mzee Masit's funeral, Raila revealed that it was Uhuru who initiated the discussions between him and Ruto, leading to a dialogue aimed at addressing concerns raised by Kenya's youth, popularly known as the Gen Z generation, following recent anti-government demonstrations.

"When the country was burning, former President Kenyatta called me and asked me to reach out to President Ruto to find a solution to the issues being raised by Gen Zs," Raila stated.

"We talked, and I told him my thoughts and how to deal with the situation."

However, Raila clarified that despite 'joining' Ruto’s government by donating some ODM experts to his Cabinet, he remains outside the government.

According to him, there was never an agreement to form a coalition government with Ruto.

"I am not in government. We never agreed with Ruto that we should have a coalition government.

"He requested me to help him identify people from my side to serve in his administration. I did exactly that," he added.

