UHURU did not tell anybody to join RUTO’s corrupt Government – KIONI dismisses RAILA ODINGA’s claims.





Sunday, August 18,2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta told Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and supporters to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Sunday, the former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament affirmed that Azimio is determined to form the government in 2027 and has no intention of folding up or joining Kenya Kwanza.

"When you talk of Uhuru, his mind is very clear, he is the one who told Kenyans not to go to UDA, he cannot now tell people to go to Kenya Kwanza," Kioni said.

The former MP insisted that Uhuru's position ahead of the 2022 general election has not changed, despite Kenya Kwanza forming the government.

Kioni said that Uhuru's concern is that "Kenya Kwanza is a sinking ship" and might go out of office before completing its five-year term.

Kioni spoke after Raila Odinga claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta called him during the Gen Z protests and asked him to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST