WAMUCHOMBA and SIFUNA condemn MUSEVENI for what he did to BABU OWINO yesterday at State House in front of RUTO, RAILA and other Presidents





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – The unprecedented attack on Embakasi East MP Babu Owino by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Nairobi has not gone down well with Kenyans, especially Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

During the official launch of Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson bid yesterday, Museveni called out Babu Owino, accusing him of instigating anarchy in Uganda and trying to overthrow him.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. You know I am a consumer of intelligence service.

"So, I always see intelligence reports. There is a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups,” said Museveni.

However, Wamuchomba and Sifuna condemned Museveni for using an international platform to threaten the youthful Kenyan legislator.

In a statement, Wamuchomba noted that Museveni's remarks were uncalled for, maintaining that she stood with Babu Owino.

"Why would a foreign president use an international presidential platform to castigate a young Kenyan parliamentarian?

"I saw leaders giggle as if he was making a ‘good’ joke. This was uncalled for. Babu Owino has a future in Kenya not in Uganda. I stand with Babu," Wamuchomba remarked.

On his part, Sifuna stated that there were proper diplomatic channels the Ugandan Head of State could have used if he had any beef with the lawmaker instead of using a presidential platform.

"Whatever beef Museveni has with Babu Owino, I strongly object to the manner of his attack on a young Kenyan leader on our own soil.”

“Kenya is a country ruled by law and if there is any objectionable conduct on the part of Babu, there are diplomatic channels to convey that to Kenyan authorities and let the law take its cause.”

“But to use a presidential podium to make such grave accusations against a Kenyan is a no!" Sifuna remarked.

