GACHAGUA meets with 11 Senators from Mt Kenya region and reveals what they discussed - RUTO and his men will not be happy





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has today met 11 senators from the Mt Kenya region where they discussed issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

According to Gachagua, the meeting was to audit the success of the devolved units in their respective counties.

“I had a fruitful engagement with Senators from eleven Counties, to audit the success of Devolution in their respective counties.” the DP wrote on X

The second in command said the meeting is a good way to get feedback on what the people are saying about their leaders.

"Continuous engagement with elected leaders is a catalyst to development for our people. It is also the best forum for feedback on what our employers think and feel about our leadership."

The senators include Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Joe Nyutu (Murang'a), Mwenda Gataya (Tharaka Nithi), Karungo Thang'wa (Kiambu), Alexander Mundigi (Embu), and Methu Muhia (Nyandarua).

Others included Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Tabitha Karanja (Nakuru), Joseph Kamau Githuku (Lamu), John Kinyua (Laikipia), and nominated Senator Veronica Maina.



The Kenyan DAILY POST