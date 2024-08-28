Video of UDA Senator KAREN NYAMU licking a lollipop like a high school girl during a high-profile event at State House sparks reactions (WATCH).





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Controversial UDA Senator Karen Nyamu was among the politicians invited to State House during Raila Odinga’s African Union Chairmanship bid launch.

The historic event was attended by high-profile guests, among them sitting Presidents and envoys.

Karen Nyamu was filmed licking a lollipop as she interacted with the guests.

The video has sparked reactions, with a section of social media users accusing her of lacking manners.

Nyamu is among the most controversial female politicians in the country.

She always appears in the media and blogs for the wrong reasons.

Watch the video.

Karen nyamu today at statehouse during Railas AUC campaign launch 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ADJdmpCw3t — ekwenye_ (@EkwenyeD) August 27, 2024

