Walikwama - See what happened in Kahawa West when a man was having ‘fun’ with someone’s wife! Bizarre incident (VIDEOs).





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Residents of Kahawa West were treated to a bizarre incident after the unexpected happened when a man was reportedly having ‘fun’ with a married woman in his rented house.

The residents milled around to witness the incident that brought business in the estate to a near standstill.

According to a Tiktoker who shared the videos, the cheating woman’s husband used witchcraft to catch his wife, leading to the bizarre incident.

Watch the videos here Link1>> and Link>>2

The Kenyan DAILY POST.