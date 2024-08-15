Gilgil MP, MARTHA WANGARI, hires goons to attack local residents questioning misappropriation of CDF funds (VIDEO).

Thursday, August 15, 2024 - On Tuesday, Gilgil residents
attempted a peaceful march to question the management of the Constituency
Development Fund (CDF).
The demonstration was reportedly peaceful and the police
were informed in advance but residents were forcibly locked inside the Gilgil
CDF offices and attacked by goons.
These goons were reportedly brought in from Naivasha.
The conflict stems from a series of audit reports released
by the Auditor General covering the years 2019 to 2022.
These reports are critical for the management of the CDF.
Area MP Martha Wangari is allegedly trying to avoid
accountability for the issues highlighted in these audit reports.
To suppress dissent and avoid scrutiny, she has reportedly employed goons to intimidate and attack the residents seeking answers.
Gilgil Residents Held Hostage and Brutally Attacked by Naivasha Hired Goons as MP Martha Wangari Desperately Tries to Silence the Truth Behind CDF Mismanagement— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 14, 2024
On Tuesday Gilgil residents attempted a peaceful march to question the management of the Constituency Development Fund… pic.twitter.com/3MJMjKQAhp
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments