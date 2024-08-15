CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA is reportedly in Istanbul with his girlfriend MARY BIKET to celebrate his appointment to the Cabinet - She shares a PHOTO





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya reportedly flew out of the country in the company of his girlfriend Mary Biket to celebrate his recent appointment to the Cabinet.

A latest social media update by Mary reveals that they are in Istanbul, Turkey.

Istanbul is one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

Its breathtaking architecture, lively culture, and rich history attracts tourists from different countries across the world.

Oparanya is still in the celebratory mood even as his fellow Cabinet Secretaries hit the ground running.

Immediately after he was sworn in, he hosted a big party at his Karen residence and now, he is busy globetrotting with his girlfriend.

See her social media update.





