UHURU’s former bodyguard PAPITA RANKA named North Eastern Police commandant







Wednesday, August 14,2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bodyguard, Papita Ranka, has been named as the North Eastern Region Police commander in new changes announced by National Police Service (NPS).

Vigilance House, in a statement, said Ranka will, from August 13th, take over as the commander for the region to among others lead in the war against terrorism and smuggling.

Ranka took over from Bundi Muriithi who was recalled to police headquarters.

Ranka is a Recce trained police officer who has spent most of his life in VIP protection and his posting to the region was seen as a way of enabling him to grow.

The changes were announced by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat.

Lagat also moved all police commanders from Garissa and Mandera Counties.

Both Mandera County police commander, Samuel Mutunga, and his Garissa counterpart John Sichei were moved and new commanders were posted there.

In the changes, Kwale police boss Stephen Ngetich was moved to police headquarters and replaced by Ali Nuno.

At the DCI, the head of the Land Fraud Unit Wilhem Kimutai was replaced by Juma Mashua from the Internal Affairs Unit.

Police authorities said the changes were aimed at bolstering operations, especially in parts of North Eastern, which are facing a new wave of attacks from Al Shabaab militants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST