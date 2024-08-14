Wednesday, 14 August 2024 - The newly sworn-in Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi at his first high-profile meeting with IMF representative in Kenya, Selim Cakir.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 - The newly sworn-in Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi at his first high-profile meeting with IMF representative in Kenya, Selim Cakir.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
MOSES KURIA was right – See the man Treasury CS JOHN MBADI met on his first day in office – PHOTO
0 Comments