EDWIN SIFUNA attacks KeNHA badly after proposing that Thika Super Highway users pay toll fees







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has joined millions of Kenyans in opposing the proposal by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to toll Thika Road.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sifuna who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, questioned why KeNHA would start collecting fees for a road that has already been built with taxpayers' money.

Sifuna promised to invite the KeNHA team to the Senate to explain the proposal and its reasoning.

"I don’t know how KeNHA justifies the proposal to start tolling roads built by taxpayer money years ago. Build new toll roads mchukue pesa but you can’t start charging us for using Thika Road," said Sifuna.

In a statement on Tuesday, KeNHA said there is an ongoing discussion on the development of a Road Tolling Policy.

According to the authority, the policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure all ideas from members of the public are heard.

Some of the highways that are being considered for tolling include the Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, Thika Superhighway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass and Dongo Kundu Bypass.

