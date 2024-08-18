Confusion as RAILA’s ODM says it will field a candidate in 2027 to challenge RUTO despite joining the Government.





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati has announced that the party will field a presidential candidate in 2027, despite the party's leader, Raila Odinga, currently working with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Arati said ODM will challenge Ruto at the ballot, denying reports that the outfit was working on a coalition deal ahead of the 2027 polls.

“I am telling President Ruto that ODM will have a candidate on the ballot in 2027,” Arati said.

There have been reports that President Ruto and Raila could copple up a 2027 machine for the head of state's reelection bid following the formation of a broad-based government.

However, Arati said Ruto’s decision to co-opt ODM leaders in his Cabinet should not mean a political deal ahead of the 2027 polls.

He likened the incorporation to borrowing utility players from a rival to steady a team.

“Today, Kenya has sent her police officers to Haiti.

"But that does not mean we have stopped being Kenyans and become citizens of Haiti. The same situation applies here,” he stated.

