Twin sisters achieve same set of A-level results two years after they were awarded identical grades in their GCSE's







Friday, August 16, 2024 - Twin sisters who attended the same schools have achieved exactly the same set of A Level results two years after they were awarded identical grades in their GCSEs.

Nicola and Victoria Tsang, 17, both achieved A* grades in Economics and A grades in Maths and Physics, while they both also earned an A* in the EPQ.

It comes two summers after the pair, who attend Benenden School in Kent, recorded the same grades in the same subjects at GCSE.

Victoria, the older sibling by one minute, said: 'I was saying yesterday what happens if we get the same results again and we both said that won't happen!

'We've had different grades in our mocks in the run-up to the exams so I can't believe it's happened again.'

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland received their exam results today in a year when grading was expected to be restored to 2019 levels in all three nations.

Nicola said: 'We saw that we had both got our first-choice universities so it was only then that we checked our grades.

'We compared our grades and thought not this again!

'This time I didn't expect it to happen. The probabilities are higher but I still didn't think it would happen.'

Nicola added: 'Our friends were messaging yesterday asking what if it happens again? We haven't told anyone about it yet!'