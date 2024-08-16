Zimbabwean city makes clarification on 90 percent HIV rate disclosure







Friday, August 16, 2024 - The City of Bulawayo has issued a statement to address and correct alarming reports that claimed 90% of women aged 16 to 50 who were tested for HIV in June 2024 were found positive.

The reports also cited a 71.7% positivity rate among women, causing widespread concern among the public.

Dr. E. Mzingwane, the Acting Town Clerk, clarified that these figures were taken out of context and misrepresented, leading to unnecessary panic. "The articles sensationalised the data, leading to unnecessary panic," said Dr. Mzingwane in the statement.

The statistics in question were derived from a specific health initiative called the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera (VIAC) programme. This programme primarily targets women who are already confirmed as HIV-positive and are undergoing screening for cervical cancer. Dr. Mzingwane explained that women living with HIV are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to those without HIV, as per World Health Organisation data.

The VIAC programme, which focuses on women aged 30 to 50, aims to detect cervical cancer early by inspecting the cervix for potential cancerous changes and treating them before they develop into cancer. Dr. Mzingwane emphasized that the programme is a crucial component of the city’s health services but should not be mistaken as a general representation of HIV positivity rates in the broader population.

Dr. Mzingwane also underscored the importance of responsible journalism, especially in matters related to public health. "The media plays a key role in disseminating health information, and there is a need to ensure that accurate reports are issued as they affect the knowledge and health beliefs of the public," he stated.

Nationally, the HIV prevalence rate for the 15-49 age group stands at 10.49%, with Bulawayo slightly higher at 11.75%. These figures, Dr. Mzingwane noted, are far removed from the distorted statistics recently published.