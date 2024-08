Friday, August 16, 2024 - An actress named Shola Subair, aka Sholly Cutie, deleted her birthday photos after she was accused of self-esteem issues.

She released new photos on her birthday but eagle-eyed netizens accused her of using photos that are not hers and trying to pass them off as hers.

The photos purportedly belong to an Iraqi influencer and the actress just photoshopped her head onto the Influencer's body.

The movie actress deleted the photos after the public call-out.