Transport Cabinet Secretary DAVIS CHIRCHIR's new Ksh 20 million Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was spotted in Eldoret - He is swimming in money as millions of Kenyans live from hand to mouth (PHOTO).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir recently shipped in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon valued at around Ksh 20 Million.

The pricey vehicle was pictured being off-loaded at the port, with reports emerging that he also shipped in a BMW X 6 and Lexus LX 600 for his daughter last year.

Chirchir, who is among President William Ruto’s most trusted allies, was spotted cruising with the posh ‘German Machine’ in Eldoret City.

This comes even as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

A new report shows that most families in Kenya survive on one meal a day as senior government officials like Chirchir fund their lavish lifestyles using taxpayers' money.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.