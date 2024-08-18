First daughter CHARLENE RUTO went to a bash and she looked clueless - Watch video.





Monday, August 19, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene went to a bash over the weekend in the company of Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu and his wife Sarah Kabu.

While other revellers were busy dancing to live music as Bensoul performed, Charlene looked bored and out of place.

She was not feeling the vibes or perhaps she is not used to such events.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with most users trolling her.

Tigania East MP’s son Rodgers Kipembe shared the video on his timeline and wrote, ‘’Nani alipeleka huyu bush? She is clueless,’’





The Kenyan DAILY POST.