Alipigwa Ngeta - Watch a video of a man being robbed in public in broad daylight in Nairobi by thugs who masquerade as ‘Kamageras’.

Monday, August 19, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment a man was accosted by thugs in the busy streets of Nairobi and robbed as members of the public passed by.
In
the video, the thugs are seen sandwiching the victim in between cars before
robbing him of his phone.
The
victim tried to fight back but he was overpowered.
The
robbery incident happened as people passed by.
The
thugs masquerade as ‘kamageras’, a term used to refer to touts who are
stationed at a particular stage to help the main conductor fill the vehicle.
Watch
the video.
Ngeta mchana pic.twitter.com/rSB4lqDV9o— Boniface (@kilundeezy) August 17, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments