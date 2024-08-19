This is why Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor JOHN BAROROT has resigned





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja, has explained the reason behind his deputy, John Barorot's resignation.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Monday, Governor Bii said that Deputy Governor John Barorot resigned due to a job opportunity with an international organization, which he is set to begin on September 1.

Bii described Barorot as a friend, adding that they have had mutual meetings leading to his resignation

“To be a CEO of an international firm is a blessing to Uasin Gishu,” said Bii.

In his address, Barorot stated that he resigned because he secured an international job in the ICT sector.

He mentioned having a good working relationship with the governor over the past two years and that they had discussed his exit for the last month.

“The governor is my friend and we have worked very well and discussed my exit in the last month,” said Barorot.

He said he had weighed between the job in the private sector and his role as DG and they agreed that he would take up the new responsibility

“The job is time-bound and there was no time to waste and we decided that I go for it,” said Barorot.

He stated that the job would benefit both the country and the county due to the ongoing global digital transformation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST