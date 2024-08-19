ROBERT ALAI accuses RUTO’s economic advisor DAVID NDII of working with GACHAGUA to destabilise the Nusu Mkate Government





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has advised President William Ruto to sack his head of the economic council, Dr. David Ndii, alleging that Ndii is working with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to destabilize the broad-based 'Nusu Mkate' government.

In a social media post on Monday, Alai claimed that Ndii's social media outbursts against Kenyans are intended to tarnish the government's reputation and give Gachagua and his allies ammunition to vilify the Government.

Alai, a former blogger, advised Ruto to dismiss David Ndii, alleging that Ndii is working with the Deputy President to incite anger among Kenyans and foster anti-government sentiment.

“I believe that David Ndii is also working with Rigathi Gachagua and other coup plotters.

"His main aim in the administration is to create policies and deliver advisories that extremely anger the population and make Ruto an enemy of the people.

"He injects further by talking smack online.

"If President Ruto wants peace, Ndii should be out of his panel of advisors,” Ala wrote on his X page (formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST