Build your own roads and start charging tolls!! – KALONZO MUSYOKA opposes RUTO’s plan to toll Thika Superhighway.





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has vowed to oppose plans by President William Ruto’s administration to introduce tolls on various roads across the country.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Kalonzo reprimanded the Kenya Kwanza administration, insisting that it cannot introduce tolls on roads it has not built.

Kalonzo argued that plans to compel motorists to pay to use Thika Superhighway will go against the reason why the late Mwai Kibaki’s administration built the road.

Kalonzo, who served in Kibaki’s administration, stated that the Thika Superhighway was designed not only to ease transportation but also to facilitate the faster movement of farm produce to the city.

“We know that these people are desperate, they cannot wait to raid people’s pockets again.

"I know they want to introduce road tolls. Well, I want to tell Ruto and his people, if you want to bring road tolls again please go and build your own roads, not the ones that Kibaki and Uhuru (Kenyatta) built,” Kalonzo said

“So if you introduce toll on Thika Super Highway, you are raiding the people’s pockets. So we will reject that,” Kalonzo added.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is proposing to introduce toll fees on some of the country’s major roads, despite President William Ruto’s campaign pledge not to introduce such charges.

Motorists plying Thika Superhighway, Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit, Dongo Kundu Bypass, and the Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road will be required to pay toll rates if the policy is adopted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST