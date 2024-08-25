The viral couple who met during anti-government protests and fell in love tied the knot in a colourful wedding (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Tony Sherman and Kendi, the couple who went viral for meeting at anti-government protests and falling in love, have officially tied the knot in a colourful wedding held in the streets of Nairobi on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The unique wedding attracted attention because it was done on the streets.

The couple exchanged vows at a church and proceeded to the streets where they rode on a horse.

The newlyweds looked classy, with the bride donning a white wedding gown and the groom wearing a white African attire complete with its headgear.

Sherman thanked friends who turned up for the wedding and said it was one of the happiest days of his life.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I want to thank God and my friends for their support.

"They made it happen. We are now officially the Shermans,” he said.

He then took to his Facebook account and announced that he was officially off the market and shared photos of the wedding.

“Officially married. Happy marriage,” he wrote.

See photos





































