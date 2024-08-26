ILIGULWA? OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, responds to AOKO OTIENO’s allegations that RUTO secretly ‘opened her servers’ after he sent his aides to bring her to him.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, is breathing fire after blogger Aoko Otieno alleged that she had a good time with Ruto behind Oparanya’s back.

Aoko alleged in a social media post that Ruto secretly sent his aides to bring the beautiful damsel to him and allegedly ‘opened her servers’.

Oparanya discovered later that Ruto had invaded his territory and ‘chewed his meal’.

Aoko further claimed that Oparanya cried like a toddler and threatened to quit his Cabinet Secretary job after he discovered that Ruto had a good time with Biketi.

Biketi is now threatening to sue Aoko.

Responding to the post, she wrote, “I hope you have enough evidence for the allegation."





The Kenyan DAILY POST.