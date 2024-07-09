Kitengela man proposes to a lady he met three weeks ago during anti-finance bill protests in Nairobi CBD - Hakuna kupoteza wakati (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - A middle-aged man identified as Tonny Sherman is elated after a lady he met three weeks ago during anti-finance bill protests accepted his proposal.

According to Tonny, they quickly fell in love and are now engaged three weeks after their first encounter.

He recounted how he met his girlfriend Kendi in Nairobi CBD during the protests as they shouted anti-Ruto slogans.

They got to know each other and exchanged contacts and as they say, the rest is history.

Tonny took to his Facebook page and wrote;

“Just 3 weeks after I met my perfect match pale kwa maandamano, I decided to propose to her.

"I can remember both of us had a placard highly raised while singing "Ruto must Go" in the middle of the song we had to know more about each other, and here we are now! happily engaged.

" I love you Kendi!"

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.