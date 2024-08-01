The lady who went viral after her boyfriend hired a chopper to propose to her in style has left him - Simps always see dust (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - About two years ago, the internet was abuzz with photos of a man who proposed to his girlfriend in style during a helicopter ride.

In the trending photos, the couple was seen enjoying a helicopter ride, and the question 'Will you marry me, Nadia?' was boldly written on the beach.

The man went down on one knee to propose after the chopper dropped them, and luckily for him, Nadia said yes.

It is now emerging that the hyped relationship ended in tears after the lady cheated on him.

Below are the photos that went viral some time back.

















