How undercover detectives caught a Sierra Leonean LADY at JKIA trafficking cocaine hidden in her inner garments (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Undercover detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport have intercepted a drug trafficker disguising herself as a normal passenger and recovered 1080 grams of cocaine.

The suspect, Bioma Alice Gbassay from Sierra Leone, thought she could slip through security checks but the vigilant team of detectives caught her right in the act.



Upon her arrival in Kenya en route to Mumbai, Bioma was escorted to the immigration offices where her luggage was picked up from the baggage hall and was taken to the Anti-narcotics office.



After a meticulous search of her body and luggage, the detectives recovered suspected narcotic drugs hidden in various places.



A whitish substance wrapped with clear tape was recovered from her inner garments.

Further, two slabs of dove soap concealing a suspicious powdery substance were also retrieved in her luggage.



After being subjected to laboratory tests, the recovered substances turned out to be cocaine.



The suspect has been processed for arraignment.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.