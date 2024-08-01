Details emerge that faded gospel deejay, DJ MO, is struggling financially and can no longer foot the bills, prompting SIZE 8 to leave him.





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Fast-fading gospel disc jockey Sammy Muraya, alias DJ MO, is reportedly struggling financially, prompting his estranged wife, Size 8, to leave him.

DJ MO's financial woes started after he lost his job at NTV where he was reportedly being paid Ksh 400,000 per month.

He has also not been getting gigs lately because of his waning popularity.

Word has it that DJ MO is unable to foot the bills and fund Size 8’s expensive lifestyle.

The posh home that they were building has also stalled due to financial constraints.

Size 8 announced breaking up with DJ MO through a social media post.

“Sometimes marriage works by God's grace, and sometimes it does not, but all in all, God is still on the throne.

"I have been married for 11 years, and now I start the journey of singlehood.

"But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh,” she wrote.

The couple had been married for 11 years.





