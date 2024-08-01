Details emerge that faded gospel deejay, DJ MO, is struggling financially and can no longer foot the bills, prompting SIZE 8 to leave him.

DJ MO's financial woes started after he lost his job at NTV
where he was reportedly being paid Ksh 400,000 per month.
He has also not been getting gigs lately because of his
waning popularity.
Word has it that DJ MO is unable to foot the bills and
fund Size 8’s expensive lifestyle.
The posh home that they were building has also stalled due
to financial constraints.
Size 8 announced breaking up with DJ MO through a social media
post.
“Sometimes marriage works by God's grace, and sometimes it does not, but all in all, God is still on the throne.
"I have been married for 11 years, and now I start the journey of singlehood.
"But
God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh,” she wrote.
The couple had been married for 11 years.
