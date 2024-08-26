Suspected narcotic traffickers, including a LADY, arrested as detectives heighten the war on drugs (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 26, 2024 - In its relentless pursuit to counter trafficking in narcotics, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has made significant strides over the weekend, seizing large quantities of narcotics and apprehending suspects through well-coordinated efforts by officers across the country.

On the Migori-Sirare highway, vigilant officers at a checkpoint intercepted a motorcycle rider carrying two bags of marijuana weighing 73.6 kilograms, valued at approximately Sh2,208,000.

Despite their efforts, the trafficker managed to slip through their fingers, abandoning the narcotics and the motorcycle at the scene.

Along the Nambale-Busia road, a multi-agency roadblock led to the interception of a motor vehicle, KBM 098P Isuzu Pick-Up where one suspect George Willis Obua, 20, was arrested in possession of 350 rolls of bhang weighing 22 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh660,000.

At a roadblock on the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi road, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a motor vehicle, KDN 081H. The driver attempted to flee, causing a chaotic chase that ended when the vehicle got stuck in a ditch.

The driver, John Otero Mochoge, was arrested, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 19 packages of cannabis.

In Busia, detectives acting on a tip-off arrested Bertha Anyango Wandera, 29, at the Busia main bus stage as she was boarding a public service vehicle bound for Nairobi. A swift search of her brown bag revealed one bale of bhang wrapped in white cello tape, weighing 17.15 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh514,500.

The suspects will be arraigned today.

Meanwhile, the seized narcotics and vehicles are being held as exhibits. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its unwavering commitment to counter narcotics trafficking and urges the public to steer clear of this illicit trade, as offenders will face the full force of the law.

