COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI declares his position on Starlink Internet that has shaken Safaricom





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has shared his two cents on the entry of Starlink, the internet provider, into Kenya’s market.

Starlink, owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, is causing ripples in Kenya's internet market, with companies like Safaricom starting to complain about its presence due to its affordability and appeal to many Kenyan households.

However, according to Atwoli, Starlink’s presumed efficiency and reliability would be of great help to Kenyans who conduct their daily work through the Internet.

"Kenyan workers will benefit immensely from the great innovation, Starlink, that has been engineered by Space X.

"If anything, the purpose of the introduction of any technology is to make life easier, and that’s why we supported Mpesa, which is now a global product," Atwoli said.

Starlink was developed by SpaceX, a private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company owned by Musk.

It is a satellite internet installation that provides high-speed internet access even in remote areas.

The service has been expanding globally, including in regions like Kenya, where it offers equipment and installation support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST