KANG’ATA urges RUTO to ignore Safaricom’s complaints over Starlink’s entry into Kenya’s internet market and reveals how ELON MUSK is saving lives in Murang’a





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata has asked President William Ruto’s government to ignore Safaricom's complaints over the entry of Starlink internet provider into the Kenyan market.

Last week, the giant telco wrote to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), asking the agency to assess the risks of allowing satellite internet providers to operate without an agreement with local companies.

"Satellite service providers should therefore not be granted a license directly/independently but rather only permitted to operate under the license rights of the local licensee," part of the memo by Safaricom said.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Kang'ata rooted for Starlink, adding that Safaricom's internet speed is slow and unreliable.

"Government should ignore Safaricom. Muranga automated its healthcare.

"Safaricom's internet speed drops frequently. The speed is so low. At times, 4.7Mbps.

"New Starlink internet speeds hit 100 Mbps. This saves lives. And it's not affected by weather," Kang'ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST