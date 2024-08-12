Stop being watermelons; you are either with Gen Z or with the oppressor,” - KALONZO now tells flip-flopping RAILA and his ilk





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to decide whether to side with the youth or back President William Ruto’s administration.

This comes after Raila appeared to be playing both sides, despite betraying Azimio and the Gen Z cause by joining Ruto’s government.

Speaking at AIC, Makongeni in Thika town on Sunday, Kalonzo said leaders should not appear to be attempting to please both sides.

“You are either with Gen Zs and the Kenyan people or with Zakayo, it is as simple as that. There is no two ways about it,” he said.

At the same time, Kalonzo warned ODM leaders who joined the Kenya Kwanza administration to always know that it is the President who calls all the shots.

“Those who joined him, I want them to understand that they might have been given the powers, yes, but the real Cabinet Secretary for Energy, National Treasury, Cooperatives and Mining and Blue Economy is Ruto,” he said.

He said the youth should stand firm and prevent the country from going down the drain.

“Time has come for liberation thanks to the revolutionary stand of young Kenyans who have said a few people cannot destroy the country as they watch,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST