Stop being watermelons; you are either with Gen Z or with the oppressor,” - KALONZO now tells flip-flopping RAILA and his ilk

Monday, August 12, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to decide whether to side with the youth or back President William Ruto’s administration.
This comes after Raila appeared to be playing both sides, despite betraying Azimio and the Gen Z cause by joining Ruto’s government.
Speaking at AIC, Makongeni in
Thika town on Sunday, Kalonzo said leaders should not appear to be attempting
to please both sides.
“You are either with Gen Zs and
the Kenyan people or with Zakayo, it is as simple as that. There is no two ways
about it,” he said.
At the same time, Kalonzo warned
ODM leaders who joined the Kenya Kwanza administration to always know that it
is the President who calls all the shots.
“Those who joined him, I want
them to understand that they might have been given the powers, yes, but the
real Cabinet Secretary for Energy, National Treasury, Cooperatives and Mining
and Blue Economy is Ruto,” he said.
He said the youth should stand firm and prevent the country from going down the drain.
“Time has come for liberation
thanks to the revolutionary stand of young Kenyans who have said a few people
cannot destroy the country as they watch,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
Kalonzo, you are so obsessed with Gen-Z. Where did you do a survey to show that those who were protesting were born between 1996/7 and 2011? You forget there are GenZ from all parts of the country and somehow, they'll listen to their regional leaders.ReplyDelete