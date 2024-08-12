You are still Zakayo to us; not even RAILA can absolve you from that – KALONZO tells RUTO after he tried to run away from the name





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has scoffed at President William Ruto over his recent sentiments downplaying the name ‘Zakayo.’

Addressing a rally in Kirinyaga County over the weekend, Ruto downplayed the nickname coined by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, insisting everybody should accept to be called Zakayo.

The president proposed that instead of being called Zakayo alone, Kenyans should gladly share the name since they share the burden of paying taxes.

“Mnajua hawa watu waliniita Zakayo. Sasa, kwani hii pesa inaokotwa ya Kenya, inaenda kwa account ya Ruto?

"Si inaenda Treasury penye mambo yetu yote inaelekea?

"Hakuna haja kuita mtu mmoja Zakayo. Kila mtu akuje tukuwe Zakayo wote hapa ndani, tuitwe Zakayo wote pamoja,” Ruto stated.

However, in response, Kalonzo insisted that Ruto still remains Zakayo.

Speaking at a church in Thika yesterday, Kalonzo noted that picking some cabinet members from Raila’s ODM does not absolve him from being called using that nickname.

“From the four who were picked from ODM, none of them is the President, so he cannot say that they will collectively be called Zakayo. So he is still Zakayo,” Kalonzo stated.

At the same time, he warned the new cabinet, especially those picked from the opposition side, by claiming that Ruto has total control of every ministry.

Nonetheless, Kalonzo vowed to soldier on with his push and keep the government in check. He faulted those who were insinuating that he would back down along the way.

Kalonzo made it clear that he will continue advocating for what is right till the 2027 general election when Kenyans will have a say in the ballot.

