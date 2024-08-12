Usinipandishe Sukari - A man fearlessly confronts a traffic police officer and threatens to beat him up! The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Monday, August 12, 2024 - A rogue traffic police officer known for harassing motorists finally met his match when a fearless motorist confronted him head-on and threatened to teach him a lesson he would never forget.

The man was running his errands when the traffic police officer stopped him and started harassing him.

In the video, the infuriated motorist is seen warning the police officer to tread carefully or else, he will face dire consequences.

"Usinipandishe sukari please,’’ he was heard telling the cop while threatening to beat him up.

The cop could be seen trying to point at the car’s tires, which he claimed were worn out but the motorist ignored him and drove off.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are openly showing defiance towards law enforcers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.