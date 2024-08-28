South African businessman, KENNY KUNENE laments that his countrymen have to rent houses from Nigerians in SA and calls on their Government to intervene







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Kenny Kunene, a South African politician and businessman, has questioned why his countrymen have to rent houses from Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview with King David Studio, Kunene disclosed that there is a Nigerian living in Cape Town who has "800 RDP houses" and South Africans are paying rent to him.

"Now, you must tell me, what type of government do we have? There are others here, when I campaign when you go to Turffontein, our people are renting houses from Nigerians. What type of government do we have."

The host told him that it's a "policing issue", not necessarily a leadership issue. But Kunene said the leaders are to blame for their citizens having to pay rent to Nigerians.

"It's a leadership issue," he added. "If you're not leading for the police to do what's right, then we're going to have a problem.

He then proceeded to talk about Nigerians pushing drugs in South Africa.

According to South Africans, RDP houses are government projects for the poor and are meant to be free, hence their outrage.

