TRAVIS KELCE and his brother JASON sign $100 million podcast deal







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - NFL stars, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce have signed a mega podcast deal worth $100 million.

Travis Kelce, who became known in Hollywood after he started dating singer, Taylor Swift, is the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and fresh off winning his third Super Bowl ring while Jason Kelce retired this year from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years in the NFL.

The Kelce brothers signed a deal with Amazon’s podcast studio Wondery for their “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast which brings exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights for all audio and video episodes to Wondery. It also includes the entire back catalogue.

“New Heights,” entering its third season, is a sports podcast featuring commentary, insight and interviews about the NFL by the Kelce brothers. It ranks as one of the top sports podcasts, especially during football season, according to the press release.

“We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are excited to partner with Wondery for this new chapter of the podcast and look forward to reaching new heights,” said Aaron Eanes, co-founder of A&A Management, representing Travis.

The deal goes into effect this month, just in time for the latest NFL season.

A distribution deal with one streamer doesn’t mean listeners won’t be able to access the podcast on other streamers, like Spotify or Apple Music. The agreement just means the deal holder usually maintains the advertising and distribution rights, and subscribers to the deal holder might get perks like special episodes or early access. For example, subscribers to Wondery+ will be able to listen to “New Heights” ad-free and earlier than everyone else.

The Kelce brothers announcement is just the latest in a line of blockbuster podcasting deals.