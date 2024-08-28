Police officer sentenced to double life imprisonment for killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend in South Africa

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - The Zeerust Regional Court in South Africa has sentenced a South African police officer, Annius Mmutle,50, to double life imprisonment for killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
The incident happened on March
14, 2023, in Zeerust, North West Province.
The court ordered that both sentences should run
concurrently, and the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Mmutle, a Detective Warrant Officer, stationed at
Nietverdint police station, was in separation with his wife as they were
experiencing marital problems.
Sivenathi Gunya, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)
Communications Officer of North West Division, in a statement on Tuesday,
August 27, 2024, said that on the day of the incident, the accused followed his
wife Motshegwa Mmutle, her boyfriend Katlego Selokwane, and her friend going to
the friend's residence.
Shortly after they arrived, the accused arrived and started
to shoot at them with approximately twelve bullets, killing the wife and the
boyfriend instantly and the friend managed to escape the scene.
The accused called the police and was arrested on the same
day. He was charged with two counts of murder. He was denied bail and has been
in custody since then.
In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Advocate
Mabale, told the court that this was a premeditated murder and deprived the
deceased the constitutional right to life.
Advocate Mabale, told the court that the accused was
supposed to protect his partner and his family, particularly as he is a law
enforcement officer but instead, he killed her.
The state emphasised that the court must be the source of hope for the victims and community and protect the interest of public at all times.
The prosecutor emphasised that no compelling and substantial
grounds warrants the court to deviate from prescribed minimum sentence in terms
of Section 51 (1) of Criminal Law Ammendment Act 105 of 1997. Therefore, he
urged the court to impose life imprisonment.
In delivering the sentence the Magistrate Mothibi said the
accused showed no remorse, the fact that he called the police after the
shooting does not count as a sign of remorse. He further said violence is a
scourge that is rife in our society as police official he was supposed to know
better.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr
Rachel Makhari welcomed the sentence and lauded the Prosecutor and other role
players who ensured that justice was served to the victims.
The DPP hopes this sentence will serve as deterrent to
people that believe that acts of violence are the solutions to any problems
they are facing.
0 Comments