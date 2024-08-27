SIMBA ARATI says ODM is ready to unite with RUTO’s UDA and form the Government in 2027 – Kikuyus will be officially in opposition for good





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is ready to form a coalition with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and form the government in 2027.

Speaking on Monday, Arati who is currently ODM deputy party leader, said the Raila Odinga-led party was ready to partner with the president going forward, especially after he entrusted some of the Orange party's ranking lieutenants with Cabinet slots.

Arati observed that Ruto's resolution to include part of the opposition in the National Executive in his broad-based Executive approach was a step in the right direction toward national unity.

"ODM is a good party, and Mr. President, should the UDA party frustrate you, I will call you as ODM's deputy party leader I will invite you and assess if we can partner toward the 2027 campaign," Arati said.

