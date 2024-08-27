RAILA ODINGA’s ODM tells GACHAGUA they will impeach him if he continues ‘uniting’ Mt Kenya region





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop 'uniting' the Mt Kenya region if he wants to survive an impeachment motion against him.

Gachagua has for the last six months been crisscrossing the vote-rich region calling for unity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua’s call for unity in the Mt Kenya region seems to have angered President William Ruto and his newfound partner ODM.

In a statement on Monday, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, who is an influential ODM member, said Gachagua will be impeached for being tribal and divisive.

Amisi highlighted the evolving political landscape in the Mt Kenya region, where he believes voters are no longer focused on electing leaders based solely on tribal affiliations.

“Our DP, @rigathi, should realize that Kikuyus no longer care whether one of their own is a president.

"They have had many at the top.

"They only care for a good president who can take care of their interests.

"In 2027, the central region is ready and willing to support other communities for the presidency, even if it is not #Ruto. But definitely, it shall not be Gachagua,” Amisi stated.

The Saboti MP further condemned the Deputy President’s approach, labeling it as backward and out of touch with the aspirations of the new generation.

According to Amisi, young Kenyans are increasingly rejecting tribal politics, seeing it as a hindrance to the country’s progress.

“Tribal politics is backward, and the new generation will never accept it from now henceforth.

"It adds no value to the progress of this nation.

"If you continue this tribal narrative, members will have no choice but to impeach you,” Amisi warned.

