RUTO appoints RAILA’s brother-in-law and his own man to lead BABA’s AUC chairmanship campaign – Look! He has no excuse now





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has unveiled the strategy to propel Raila Odinga into the highest office at the African Union Commission (AUC), marking a significant shift in Kenya's diplomatic landscape.

This is after he appointed Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, and Raila’s brother-in-law Elkana Odembo to head Baba’s bid for the AUC Chairperson position.

The campaign, which was officially launched at State House, Nairobi, will be steered by a team of five members, each representing a different region of the African continent.

This regional diversity is seen as a strategic approach to garner widespread support across Africa.

Apart from Sing’Oei and Odembo, others in the Raila team include notable figures such as former Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim, Ambassador Anthony Okara, Professor Makau Mutua, and former Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr. Caroline Karugu.

Ruto emphasized the significance of the campaign, highlighting that Odinga’s candidacy transcends personal ambition.

“Kenya endorses his candidacy unreservedly, and we commit wholeheartedly to supporting his candidature, his vision, and his leadership.

"He embodies the extensive experience and a deep understanding of both African affairs and global dynamics, which are crucial for leading the African Union further into the centre of global affairs and closer to the hearts of our people,” Ruto stated.

The President’s support signals a unified Kenyan front, which is crucial as the country seeks to increase its influence within the African Union.

The Kenyan DAILY POST