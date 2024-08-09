Shida Ya Kudate Mbaba - Netizens troll CS OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKET, after she was left out in the family photo (LOOK).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - After being sworn in at State House on Thursday, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya took his family to his lavish office for a photo session.

Oparanya was photographed with his first wife, sons, and daughters.

Netizens are now trolling his girlfriend, Mary Biket, for being left out of the photo.

“Another disadvantage of dating Mbabaz. Family will not recognize you,” an X user reacted to the photo.

‘’The first family wins it all. Let everyone get her own husband,” another user added.

Check out the photo and comments.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.