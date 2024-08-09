Cause of Bishop JOHANNA’s death revealed as his wife speaks - Never joke with God.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Controversial Akorino preacher Bishop Johanna has passed away while receiving treatment.

His sudden demise was confirmed by his wife, Mary Wanjiku.

According to Wanjiku, the Man of God died at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital on Thursday, August 8.

He had been suffering from a severe headache before being diagnosed with meningitis.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely death.

“He had been ill for some weeks and was diagnosed with meningitis. He died on Thursday, August 8. His body is at the Nakuru PGH,” she said.

The family, residing in Langa Langa, Nakuru, will announce the funeral arrangements in due course.

The preacher went viral for his controversial exorcism methods.

In a video that circulated widely online, the bishop seemed to be touching a woman inappropriately in the name of delivering her from spiritual oppression.

The video did not sit well with many who criticized him for his guise of praying, arguing it was not Biblical.

Johanna responded to the criticism following a massive backlash, refusing to apologize for his acts.

The video of the controversial bishop touching the woman resurfaced following his death, with many saying his death was God's judgment





The Kenyan DAILY POST.