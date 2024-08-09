CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA introduces his bright children - His daughter became a pilot at 23! This man has many kids and all of them are successful (VIDEO).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Newly sworn-in Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya hosted a party at his Karen home, where he introduced his children.

Oparanya’s children are well-educated and have successful careers.

While some of them have already completed their education and secured good jobs in the corporate world, others are still studying in local and foreign universities.

One of his daughters, who is 23 years old, is a pilot by profession.

Oparanya’s youngest child is in grade 2.

Some of his children were not available at the function.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.