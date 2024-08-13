Senator BONI KHALWALE and LEDAMA OLEKINA demand millions to save embattled Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA in a secret meeting held at Oakwood Hotel (LOOK).





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - A Meru blogger has sparked widespread debate by claiming that a discrete meeting took place at Oakwood Hotel in Nairobi yesterday, where three County Executive Committee Members (CECMs), the County Secretary, the Chief of Staff, and two reputable Senators reportedly met.

According to credible sources, the gathering aimed to lobby the two legislators known for their previous support of the governor to mobilize their colleagues to protect the embattled Kawira Mwangaza in the Senate.

It is said that a disagreement erupted during the talks with both senators expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises made by the governor during her last impeachment battle.

In a follow-up exchange, one of the Senators reportedly lashed out at those questioning his actions in an aggressive response via a text message.

The two Senators are Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his counterpart Ledama Olekina.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.