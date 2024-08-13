Shock as it emerges that it was RAILA who told RUTO to fire his entire Cabinet not the Gen Zs after he reached out to him for help when the country was burning – Look!





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again revealed how he saved President William Ruto from being overthrown by the Gen Zs.

Speaking during the burial of former IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit’s father, Chirchir Masit, in Elgeyo Marakwet, Raila revealed that when things were hot and the country was burning, Ruto reached out to him for help to calm things down, and he agreed to assist.

He noted that he told the Head of State that Kenyans were angry about his inept Cabinet, and the president agreed to send them home.

"William is the one who reached out to me, and I spoke to him very openly. I don't hide things; I speak directly. The newspapers are writing about some Ruto and Raila handshake—there is no handshake.”

"I told Ruto that the people he has appointed have not worked the way the citizens want. The citizens are frustrated, which is why the youth have come out,” Raila stated.

The Opposition chief also noted that he asked Ruto to dismiss Principal Secretaries, saying they have also not delivered to Kenyans.

“He (Ruto) listened and told me; he would remove the cabinet and send them home. I told him that even those Principal Secretaries you have there are corrupt, all of them need to be cleaned out so that we can have a fresh start,” Raila added.

The Principal Secretaries are yet to be fired as Baba advised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST