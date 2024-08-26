See how SALIM SWALEH was flaunting a lavish lifestyle online before he was fired from MUDAVADI’s office over fraud - He is now crying that he is broke, suicidal, and jobless.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Former NTV presenter, Salim Swaleh, is going through one of the toughest moments of his life after he lost his plum government job over gross misconduct.

He was fired from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary where he worked as the Director of Press Service after he was accused of Sh 5.8 million fraud.

Reports suggest that Swaleh was assisting fraudsters who had been posing as government officials to defraud investors.

The fraudsters would use Swaleh’s office to conduct illegal activities.

Swaleh said his salary has been stopped and that finding a new job has been challenging.

He admitted to battling suicidal thoughts, saying, “A lot of things have been running through my mind, very bad things. Sometimes I feel like taking my own life.”

He further revealed that he is facing financial difficulties, with bills piling up and loans to pay.

Before he was fired, he used to live a lavish lifestyle which he displayed online.

See photos.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.