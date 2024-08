Monday, August 26, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya hosted President Ruto at his lavish village mansion on Saturday during his homecoming ceremony.

Ruto took photos with Oparanya’s first wife and sons inside the well-furnished mansion.

Oparanya’s slay queen girlfriend Mary Biketi and his other two wives were not invited to the photo session.

See photos.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.